Apple TV app coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next month

Sony has announced some of the entertainment apps scheduled to hit the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles next month, with more apps to come in the future.

Phil Rosenberg for Sony’s PlayStation Blog:

Enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalized, curated recommendations on the Apple TV app. That means users can enjoy Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels, and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple. The Apple TV app will also be available on PS4.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is smartly working to take the Apple TV app anywhere and everywhere, now including PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5!