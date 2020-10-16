New Apple ad bills iPhone 12 as ‘The most powerful iPhone ever’

In a new ad, Apple bills the A14 Bionic-powered the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (this implicitly includes iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, since all four new iPhones are powered by the insanely powerful Appel A14 Bionic) as “the most powerful iPhone ever.”

In fact, the iPhone 12 family is the most powerful smartphone ever.

Apple via YouTube:

Hello 5G. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are here. Learn more at https://apple.co/3lZQM5r Featuring music by: Yma Sumac “Gopher” http://apple.co/Gopher

Whethan “Drumdown Mambo” http://apple.co/DrumdownMambo

MacDailyNews Take: This ad is da bomb! Wah-wah. (Sorry, not sorry). (Sorry.)