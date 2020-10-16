Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro is already selling out

The wild session of Day One pre-orders for Apple is being seen in iPhone 12 Pro, in particular, with the new iPhone’s estimated delivery dates slipping around the world.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

The Apple Store didn’t start taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro until some minutes after the advertised 08:00 ET time. Then it appears to have immediately been hit with more orders than can be fulfilled by the earliest delivery date of October 23.

Customers in the UK report that within three to four minutes, some models and configurations saw delivery dates slipping back one and then two weeks. US customers appear to have fared better, but worldwide it appears that Apple is already unable to keep up with initial demand on time.

In France and Australia, the date is no longer shown as October 23, but instead listed as 5-7 working days. That “working days” part is key, as it means the date may actually have slipped to Monday 26.

That’s still better than the situation in the UK. There the iPhone 12 is now available for delivery on November 2-9 at the earliest.