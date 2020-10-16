Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro is already selling out

The wild session of Day One pre-orders for Apple is being seen in iPhone 12 Pro, in particular, with the new iPhone’s estimated delivery dates slipping around the world.
William Gallagher for AppleInsider:
The Apple Store didn’t start taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro until some minutes after the advertised 08:00 ET time. Then it appears to have immediately been hit with more orders than can be fulfilled by the earliest delivery date of October 23.
Customers in the UK report that within three to four minutes, some models and configurations saw delivery dates slipping back one and then two weeks. US customers appear to have fared better, but worldwide it appears that Apple is already unable to keep up with initial demand on time.
In France and Australia, the date is no longer shown as October 23, but instead listed as 5-7 working days. That “working days” part is key, as it means the date may actually have slipped to Monday 26.
That’s still better than the situation in the UK. There the iPhone 12 is now available for delivery on November 2-9 at the earliest.
MacDailyNews Take: The multi-year Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles has kicked off with a bang! Did you get your order in or are you waiting for iPhone 12 mini and/or iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders to begin at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, November 6th?
13 Comments
I did the pre Pre-Order, so when the store finally opened, I was able to purchase my 12 Pro, 128GB immediately. Arriving on Friday.
The Apple Store app started working about 3-4 minutes after 5:00, and my pre-order was submitted with a few timeouts, but all in all took about 3 minutes. 12 Pro 512 arriving on Friday!
Pre-ordered the iPhone 12 Max, 128 Gb, Graphite. Arrives 10/23. Also ordered Mag Safe clear case. 10/21 arrival.
Ordered a Pacific Blue 256GB iPhone Pro at 8 a.m. sharp with delivery next Friday. 😊
Ordered my Pacific blue 256 GB iPhone 12 Pro at 8:01 eastern time…took about 30 seconds to complete the order!
I WANT THAT PHONE
iphone 12pro and 12………..arriving Friday the 23rd…
Site was very buggy and crashed after i submitted my order….Order got through though…..
I’m taking my current iPhone out of its case, and living dangerously.
Fate will decide if I need an iPhone 12 Pro.
why not trade it in to offset the cost of a 12 pro…..unless it is really old ??
will be waiting for my contract with ATT to end in Dec. will be switching to Verizon after that.
AT&T sucks doesn’t it? LOL… Verizon overpriced but service is good.
Apple this design is the one most have been waiting for, well done.