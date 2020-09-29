iPhone 12 assembly at China factory ramps up to 24 hours a day

The world’s largest iPhone assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China is running at full speed, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week in anticipation of very strong demand for Apple’s new iPhone 12 series.

Cissy Zhou and Zhou Xin for The South China Morning Post:

Apple’s main iPhone manufacturer in China is running 24 hours a day to produce the new iPhone 12, cancelling workers’ holidays and introducing mandatory overtime with juicy bonuses for longer-serving staff, according to employees, recruitment ads and local media.

The all-hands-on-deck approach at FoxconnA’s massive Zhengzhou factory reflects China’s resilient manufacturing capabilities and deep connection between the Chinese and US economies, despite a push from Washington for decoupling.

Employee Wang Guofeng said overtime work had increased since summer and most workers were allowed to take only four days off per month. “You can earn 5,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan (US$880) per month, and if you work at the factory for more than 90 days, there’s a handsome amount of special pay,” said the 33-year-old who has worked at the factory for over four years. Another employee surnamed Ma said the company had started night shifts, with production lines running 24 hours a day. “We have been kept so busy for the past weeks because of the iPhone 12,” Ma said, referring to the new model that is expected to be unveiled next month.