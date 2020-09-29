Apple releases iOS 14.2 beta 2, macOS Big Sur beta 9, and more to developers

Two weeks after the release of the first iOS 14.2 beta, Apple today released iOS 14.2 beta 2 to developers. Apple also today released macOS 11 Big Sur beta 9 and watchOS 7.1 beta 2.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

In iOS 14.2, there are revamped now playing controls on the lock screen alongside redesigned AirPlay 2 controls in Control Center. Another one of the new changes in iOS 14.2 is a brand new Shazam toggle that can be added to Control Center.

Apple has also released macOS 11 Big Sur beta 9, iPadOS 14.2 beta 2, watchOS 7.1 beta 2, and tvOS 14.2 beta 2 to developers today.

As for iOS 14.1, it’s likely that Apple skipping straight to 14.2 for beta testing indicates that iOS 14.1 will be coming soon to the general public — or Apple could be saving it for the new iPhone 12 launch next month.