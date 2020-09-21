Citi raises Apple price target to $125

Citi analyst Jim Suva raised the firm’s price target on Apple to $125 from $112.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

The analyst increased estimates for Apple’s Wearables segment to reflect continued demand strength… Additionally, the Watch’s Family Setup feature will help drive additional customers to the user base, Suva tells investors in a research note. The analyst also continues to believe that the iPhone 12 delay is still slated for launch and availability in sufficient time for the holiday season.

MacDailyNews Take: Good to see Citi recognize that Apple is undervalued by raising their price target!

