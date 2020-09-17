Gizmodo: Apple Watch SE is an extremely good deal

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the new Apple Watch SE, packing the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design customers love — all at a more affordable price. The largest and most advanced Retina display allows customers to easily see more details and the information that matters most, right on their wrist. Apple Watch SE features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest motion sensors and microphone, it offers robust health and safety capabilities including fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app.

With watchOS 7, users can take advantage of powerful new features including Family Setup, which allows kids or older family members without an iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch, plus sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workouts. Apple Watch SE is available in three beautiful case finishes made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, and compatible with all Apple Watch bands including the new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop.

Victoria Song for Gizmodo:

Everybody loves a good deal, and after playing around a bit with the Apple Watch SE, I have to say, this watch feels like an extremely good deal. The S5 chip is, so far, still snappy. I have zero complaints about downloading or launching apps. I’m sure the S6 chip is faster, but the S5 is better than simply “fast enough.” So far, the tilt-to-wake responsiveness for the Watch SE’s display is also pretty great. I’m not sure if it’s just my memory failing me, but it feels faster than I remember it being on the Series 2, 3, and 4. Perhaps it’s the S5 chip? In any case, I don’t feel cheated by not having an always-on display. Handwashing timer? I got it and it’s cool that I don’t have to touch the watch to even activate it. Sleep tracking? It’s on here. We’ll have to see how sleep tracking drains the battery on the SE compared to the Series 6, but the fact is you’re not missing out on this feature. New fitness algorithms? The Watch SE has them. When Fitness+ launches, the Watch SE will work with it. ECG and atrial fibrillation notifications are wonderful innovations. But unless you have a heart condition, or are in the at-risk age range for Afib, it’s not the most necessary feature. Lacking ECG doesn’t mean you won’t get the potentially life-saving warnings if your heart rate suddenly skyrockets or plummets beyond your normal range. That’s something that comes with watchOS—even the Series 3 has that capability.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is going to sell a boatload of Apple Watch SE units – a tremendous value!