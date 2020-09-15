Gene Munster: Apple is focused on creating the world’s best products that enrich people’s lives

Once again, Apple showed that they can execute product rollouts with excellence despite the COVID-19 pandemic. One of Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster’s key takeaways from the event is the company’s ability to segment product lines and motivate consumers to reach for higher-priced products.

Apple today announced Apple Watch Series 6, introducing a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature that offers users even more insight into their overall wellness. Apple Watch Series 6 delivers many notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter, along with its most colorful lineup yet, featuring a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands. watchOS 7 brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways.

Loup Ventures believes this is a sustainable competitive advantage for Apple.

What jumped out at me today, just representative of what Tim Cook talks about the company’s mission is to focus on creating the world’s best products that enrich people’s lives… As an objective observer of the company, I think that they did that. — Gene Munster

MacDailyNews Take: It’s clear today, with pricing and the new models, that Apple is deadly serious about maintaining their dominance of the wearables market overall and the smartwatch market in particular. No other company can even remotely keep up, much less compete with Apple Watch. In the smartwatch market, it Apple in a universe of its own and then a motley barrel-scraping collection of Apple Watch roadkill for the foreseeable future. 🙂