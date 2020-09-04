Review: Apple’s iMac 27-inch offers colossal power and a gorgeous display

In early August, Apple announced a major update to its 27-inch iMac. By far the most powerful and capable iMac ever, it features faster Intel processors up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity, next-generation AMD graphics, superfast SSDs across the line with four times the storage capacity, a new nano-texture glass option for an even more stunning Retina 5K display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics. For the consumer using their iMac all day, every day, to the aspiring creative looking for inspiration, to the serious pro pushing the limits of their creativity, the new 27-inch iMac delivers the ultimate desktop experience that is now better in every way.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

Apple’s new iMac 27-inch is a beast. Starting at $1,799, with the option to price it up to a bank account-draining $8,799, it’s designed for both everyday users in need of a big-screen desktop that will last and professionals seeking a powerlifter of a computer without having to step up to either the outrageous iMac Pro or Mac Pro.

I’ve been using a decked-out version of Apple’s (AAPL) iMac 27-inch as my work computer for the better part of a month, and it’s proven capable of handling everything I’ve thrown at it. From games to photo editing, it’s never so much as broken a sweat.

That display, with its 5K resolution, is perfect for users who want to retouch photos with exacting detail. And because it uses Apple’s nano-texture glass, a $500 add-on, it offers the benefits of a matte display — reducing glare in well-lit environments without dulling or washing out the actual on-screen image…

It’s got a fantastic display, wonderful design, and power to spare. For everyone else, the iMac 27-inch will certainly meet their needs and is worth the cash.

For professionals looking to get a system that they can use for video and photo editing, this is a fantastic solution.