Apple releases sixth betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7

One week after seeding the fifth betas and over two months after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote, Apple today seeded the sixth betas of upcoming iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 to developers for testing.

Registered developers can download the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 betas after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

iOS 14 introduces the biggest update ever to Home Screen pages with beautifully redesigned widgets and the App Library, a new way to tap into the App Store with App Clips, powerful updates to Messages, and more.

iPadOS 14 introduces an all-new compact design for incoming FaceTime and phone calls, Siri interactions, and Search to help users stay focused on the task at hand. Apps have new sidebars and toolbars that consolidate controls in one place, making them more streamlined and powerful than ever. New Apple Pencil features, including Scribble for iPad, deliver a whole new way to work with handwritten notes, and ARKit 4 delivers a brand new Depth API that allows developers to create even more powerful features in their apps.

With tvOS 14, Apple TV users can now access HomeKit-enabled video cameras and accessories by using Siri or Control Center, and receive doorbell notifications on the big screen with live feeds showing who is there. Plus, tvOS 14 expands multi-user capabilities to include Apple Arcade and other games, so everyone in the house can instantly resume their favorite games exactly where they left off. Through Control Center, players can easily switch between users, their game progress, Game Center achievements, leaderboards, and friends.

watchOS 7 delivers enhanced customization tools and powerful new health and fitness features to the world’s most advanced smartwatch. Personalization is taken to an entirely new level with shareable and discoverable watch face configurations, while sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, additional workout types including dance, and a new hearing health feature give greater insight into overall well-being and are designed with privacy in mind. Conveniently on the wrist, Maps is updated with cycling directions and Siri now offers language translation.