Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $24.38, or 5.15%, to $497.48, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $499.47.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $201.00.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 81,892,259 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,780,934 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 37.73.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.127 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.127T
2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.645T
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.612T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.073T
5. Facebook (FB) – $760.663B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $513.470B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $382.038B
• Walmart (WMT) – $372.826B
• Disney (DIS) – $230.346B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $226.987B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $217.116B
• Intel (INTC) – $209.588B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $178.392B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $109.447B
• IBM (IBM) – $109.710B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $98.398B
• Sony (SNE) – $96.899B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.766B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.790B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $31.057B
• Nokia (NOK) – $27.749B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.068B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.643B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.710B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.524B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.986M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has gained some $127 billion in value in one day. IBM, established 109 years ago, is worth $110 billion.
7 Comments
Holy moly….
Baby’s gonna get a brand new pair of shoes!!
I retired again today.
Thanks for the laugh. Yeah baby!
[This never gets stale]. October 6, 1997: Michael Dell makes an infamously bleak appraisal of Apple’s fortunes. Asked what he would do with the struggling company, the founder of Dell Inc. says he would “shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders.”
Has anybody seen Monkey Boy ?
There is something historically satisfying about the idea of Apple buying IBM. What would Apple get out of the deal though? They still make PowerPC chips, right? Is that any use? Maybe Apple would be taken more seriously in business, but they would have to abandon some of the silly obsessions in their product line for that to work. Nobody needs their cash register to be a millimeter thinner /w brushed aluminum.
Ha! I see what you did there!
For some reason, MDN won’t let me post a factual multi-paragraph historical perspective on Apple’s rise from its first day of trading to today (119,529.0%), even when I try to break it into smaller chunks, instead consigning it to “Your comment is awaiting moderation” purgatory. Another longstanding and popular Mac news website accepted it immediately, so what’s going on here?