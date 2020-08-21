Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $24.38, or 5.15%, to $497.48, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $499.47.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $201.00.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 81,892,259 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,780,934 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 37.73.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.127 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.127T

2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.645T

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.612T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.073T

5. Facebook (FB) – $760.663B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $513.470B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $382.038B

• Walmart (WMT) – $372.826B

• Disney (DIS) – $230.346B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $226.987B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $217.116B

• Intel (INTC) – $209.588B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $178.392B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $109.447B

• IBM (IBM) – $109.710B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $98.398B

• Sony (SNE) – $96.899B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.766B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.790B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $31.057B

• Nokia (NOK) – $27.749B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.068B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.643B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.710B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.524B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.986M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple has gained some $127 billion in value in one day. IBM, established 109 years ago, is worth $110 billion.