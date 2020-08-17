Tim Cook responds to Apple Watch user’s ECG experience

Apple CEO Tim Cook has thanked Raymond, an AppleInsider reader, for telling him a story about how the Apple Watch ECG function detected a heart condition that, previously, a battery of tests at a hospital did not detect.

Tim,

Thank you for bringing Apple Watch to market. Late this evening I felt strange and used the ECG feature. It showed that I have AFib four times. I went to the hospital where they verified it, even though it was missed when I was there last Month. I will make sure all those I care about have an Apple Watch.

Gratefully yours,

Ray

In a further explanation of events, it was explained Raymond felt “a fluttering in my chest” and took “four separate readings,” with the hospital later confirming it to be the case. In his prior visit to the hospital, his battery of tests included a cardiac angiogram and a stress test, but nothing appeared suggesting AFib at all.

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s response:

Ray,

I’m so glad you sought medical attention. Thanks for shaaring your story with us –– it inspires us to keep puching forward.

Best,

Tim

