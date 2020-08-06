Apple’s new high-end 27-inch iMac is more ‘pro’ than the iMac Pro

With Apple’s update to the 27-inch iMac this week, the upgrade decisions take by the company “make it look as if the iMac Pro is on the way out,” AppleInsider’s William Gallagher writes.

The new 27-inch iMac features faster Intel processors up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity, next-generation AMD graphics, superfast SSDs across the line with four times the storage capacity, a new nano-texture glass option for the Retina 5K display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

One of the most significant updates in the new 27-inch iMac, for instance, is that option to have a nano-texture screen. That’s Apple’s anti-reflective technology for cutting down glare while maintaining display quality. and it was previously only available as a $1,000 addition to the Pro Display XDR. That display is clearly only ever going to be bought by the most pro of pro users and the nano-texture is marketed as an extra option even for them. It’s about making a display as precise and clear as Apple can make it, and as pro users would want it. So it’s a pro feature, but it’s been brought to the iMac and it has not been brought to the iMac Pro. Not even as an option… The top end iMac Pro still provides more than the iMac can. But the Mac Pro certainly has more options and all of them are more powerful than the iMac Pro. Consequently, while there is a sizeable gap between the iMac and the Mac Pro, it looks increasingly as if the growing iMac performance and the greater capability of the Mac Pro mean there’s little need for a machine in the middle.

MacDailyNews Take: The iMac Pro looks more like a stopgap measure to tide pro Mac users over until the new Mac Pro was ready.

Now featuring faster processors up to 10 cores, the 27-inch iMac provides pro-level performance across a wide range of needs. – Apple Inc.