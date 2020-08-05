Apple stock split fuels investor bets on further gains

Bloomberg News reports that Apple’s scheduled 4-for-1 stock split in the wake of strong earnings and the subsequent surge in AAPL shares is fueling more bets on the company, according to TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

Joanna Ossinger for Bloomberg News:

[Apple]s] quarterly report last week crushed Wall Street expectations amid pandemic demand for its products, and the company announced a four-for-one split for later this month to make its stock more accessible.

Activity in the world’s largest technology company “sticks out” over the past week, a repeat of the pattern seen in previous years when Apple split its stock, Christopher Brankin, chief executive officer of brokerage TD Ameritrade Asia Pte in Singapore, said in an interview Tuesday.

“It’s something that we’re seeing across our options here because of that announcement,” he said, referring to the use of derivatives to bet on more gains in Apple shares.

Apple options are pricing in more upside risk versus downside than at any time this year, despite the stock having almost doubled from its mid-March lows, Chris Murphy, derivatives strategist at Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP, wrote in a note Monday.