Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.91, or 0.67%, to $438.66, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $446.55, set on August 3, 2020.

Apple’s 52-week low is $193.82, set on August 07, 2019.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 42,514,800 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,690,38 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 33.27.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.876 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.876T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.614T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.572T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $999.331B

5. Facebook (FB) – $711.721B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $494.347B

• Walmart (WMT) – $372.741B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $277.120B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $224.759B

• Intel (INTC) – $208.950B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $214.372B

• Disney (DIS) – $212.09B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.277B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $125.814B

• IBM (IBM) – $112.070B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $99.842B

• Sony (SNE) – $98.240B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $46.976B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.686B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.537B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.527B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.596B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.637B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.802B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.711B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $62.323M

MacDailyNews Take: Onward AAPL marches!