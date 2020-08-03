Dow Jones rallies 200 points amid stimulus talks; Apple continues rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 200 points in early Monday trading amid ongoing COVID-19 stimulus talks. Apple shares earlier jumped more than 5%, while Microsoft rallied as much as 5% on talks to acquire TikTok’s service in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:

Dow Jones leader Apple jumped 5% to all-time highs before trimming gains, while Microsoft advanced as much as 5% on talks to buy U.S. TikTok in today’s stock market.

The Dow Jones industrials moved up 0.8%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 1.2% in morning trade. The Nasdaq hit a record high early Monday.

The White House and congressional Democrats continue to discuss a coronavirus stimulus package, but disagree over a federal boost to unemployment aid. Meanwhile, both sides are in agreement for another cash payment of $1,200 to most Americans.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the U.S. According to the Worldometer data tracker, the cumulative number of confirmed U.S. cases topped 4.8 million Monday. On Sunday, daily news cases measured 49,000, the lowest number since July 5. While daily new cases remain elevated, there has yet to be a corresponding rise in the number of daily deaths, a key metric to monitor.