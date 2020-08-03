Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $10.71, or 2.52%, to $435.75, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $446.55.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 76,237,00 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,035,392 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 33.05.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.867 trillion. (Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SR) market value is currently $1.932 trillion by our conversion.)
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.867T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.639T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.559T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.008T
5. Facebook (FB) – $718.847B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $492.461B
• Walmart (WMT) – $366.171B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $276.748B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $219.899B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $214.876B
• Disney (DIS) – $210.160B
• Intel (INTC) – $205.420B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $199.124B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $126.134B
• IBM (IBM) – $110.70B
• Sony (SNE) – $98.120B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $91.189B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.664B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.805B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.670B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.553B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.410B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.631B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.767B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.730B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $65.382M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward!
2 Comments
I’m pleasantly gobsmacked.
It would have been reasonable to expect profit-taking today to ding the price, but nope, still on trajectory for the Moon! (That might also mean people aren’t confident putting their money elsewhere; I know I’m not.) Today is the 25th APPL all-time closing high of 2020. (That’s more than a month of Wall Street trading days.) Apple is up 48% since its (then all-time high) closing price on Dec. 31, 2019. (I said it was the 23rd ATH on Friday, but I missed one — Friday’s, duh!)