Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $10.71, or 2.52%, to $435.75, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $446.55.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 76,237,00 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,035,392 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 33.05.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.867 trillion. (Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SR) market value is currently $1.932 trillion by our conversion.)

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.867T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.639T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.559T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.008T

5. Facebook (FB) – $718.847B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $492.461B

• Walmart (WMT) – $366.171B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $276.748B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $219.899B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $214.876B

• Disney (DIS) – $210.160B

• Intel (INTC) – $205.420B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $199.124B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $126.134B

• IBM (IBM) – $110.70B

• Sony (SNE) – $98.120B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $91.189B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.664B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.805B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.670B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.553B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.410B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.631B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.767B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.730B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $65.382M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward!