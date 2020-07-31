Analysts race to lift Apple price targets

Analysts raced to lift Apple price targets after Apple yesterday blew away analysts’ consensus estimates by announcing fiscal Q320 earnings for the period ended June 27, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company posted quarterly revenue of $59.7 billion, an increase of 11 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.58, up 18 percent.
Apple’s record June quarter was driven by double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in each of Apple’s geographic segments.
Apple price target changes:
• Barclays: Raises target from $326 to $400
• Citi: Raises target from $400 to $450
• Cowen: Raises target from $400 to $470
• Davidson: Raises target from $355 to $480
• Evercore: Raises target from $400 to $440
• Jefferies: Raised target from $405 to $465
• JPMorgan: Raises target from $425 to $460
• Merrill Lynch: Raised target from $410 to $420
• Morgan Stanley: Raises target from $419 to $431
• Piper Sandler: Raised target from $310 to $450
• UBS: Raises target from $400 to $425
• Wedbush: Raises target from $450 to $475
Shares of Apple (AAPL) are currently trading up $27.31 (+7.10%) at $412.07 on track for a new all-time closing high after earlier setting a new all-time intraday high of $412.67, putting several of these new targets in danger of going underwater soon – especially with 5G iPhones looming.