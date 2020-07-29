Mac OS 8 emulator available as a downloadable app

Slack developer Felix Rieseberg has transformed Mac OS 8 into an app you can install on your Mac, a crappy Windows PC, or even on Linux.

Tom Warren for The Verge:

Rieseberg decided to turn an entire 1991 Macintosh Quadra with Mac OS 8.1 into a single Electron app. It even includes a number of apps and games, thanks to an old MacWorld demo CD from 1997. The app can be installed on macOS, Windows, and Linux. The macintosh.js app is written entirely in JavaScript, and it uses a virtual machine to emulate a Macintosh Quadra 900 with the Motorola CPU Apple used before its transition to IBM’s PowerPC chips. Rieseberg has managed to get classic games like Duke Nukem 3D, Civilization II, Dungeons & Dragons, Namely, Oregon Trail, Alley 19 Bowling, and Damage Incorporated running. There’s even a bunch of apps and trials preinstalled, including Photoshop 3, Premiere 4, Illustrator 5.5, StuffIt Expander, and Apple’s Web Page Construction Kit.

MacDailyNews Take: Tested on a 16-inch MacBook Pro running macOS 10.15.6 Catalina and this virtual Macintosh Quadra 900 with a 68040 40MHz processor and a whopping 256MB of memory not only works, but it works rather well!