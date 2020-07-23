Nvidia seeks to acquire chip designer ARM Limited from SoftBank

SoftBank’s ARM Limited is attracting takeover interest from Nvidia in what could become the biggest-ever semiconductor deal, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Liana Baker, Giles Turner, Dinesh Nair, and Nabila Ahmed for Bloomberg News:

Nvidia, the world’s largest graphics chipmaker, made an approach in recent weeks about a potential deal for Cambridge, England-based Arm, according to the people. SoftBank has been exploring options to exit part or all of its stake in the business, which it acquired for $32 billion in 2016, Bloomberg News has reported.

Other potential bidders could also emerge, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia’s interest may not lead to a deal, and SoftBank could opt to pursue a listing of the business instead, the people said…

SoftBank previously owned a stake in Nvidia, having quietly amassed $4 billion of shares in 2017, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time. The Japanese firm said in early 2019 that the Vision Fund had sold off all of its Nvidia holding…

Any customer trying to acquire Arm would trigger regulatory scrutiny. Other companies using its technology would likely oppose a deal and demand assurances that a new owner would continue to provide equal access to Arm’s instruction set. Such concerns resulted in a neutral company — SoftBank — buying Arm the last time it was for sale.