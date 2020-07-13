Idris Elba signs first-look deal with Apple TV+

Idris Elba and his Green Door Pictures have signed a first-look deal with Apple under which Elba will develop and produce global series and feature film projects for the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Rick Porter for The Hollywood Reporter:

Elba founded Green Door Pictures in 2013 with the goal of developing new and established talent to champion inclusion, representation and diversity of thought and ideas. The company’s credits include Netflix’s Turn Up Charlie and Sky One’s In the Long Run (which aired on Starz in the United States) and the upcoming feature Concrete Cowboys. Elba joins a growing list of creatives with deals at Apple TV+ including Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuarón, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, The Morning Show‘s Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Little America showrunner Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Dickinson creator Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg. The company also has deals with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, A24, Imagine Documentaries, Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.

MacDailyNews Take: Welcome, Idris Elba!

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king. Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018