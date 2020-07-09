Nasdaq hits record high as tech stocks rise, jobless claims come in better than expected

Stocks moved higher Thursday morning, with tech shares continuing their relentless march higher and sending the Nasdaq Composite to a fresh record high as unemployment claims came in better than expected.
Emily McCormick for Yahoo Finance:
A new report from the Labor Department showed both new and continuing unemployment insurance claims fell in the most recently reported weeks, helping alleviate concerns of a resurgence in joblessness following a rise in coronavirus cases domestically.
Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, and Netflix added to gains Thursday morning, a day closing at hitting all-time highs.
New weekly unemployment claims totaled 1.314 million for the week ended July 4, the Labor Department said Thursday. This was better than consensus expectations, which anticipated another 1.375 million individuals filed new jobless claims last week.
The prior week’s new jobless claims were downwardly revised to 1.413 million.
Continuing unemployment claims fell to 18.062 million for the week ended June 27. This was better than the 18.8 million expected, and fell from the previous week’s downwardly revised level of 18.76 million.
MacDailyNews Take: Tech stocks are on a tear as Apple’s share price earlier hit a new all-high intraday high of $385.27 after closing on Wednesday at $381.37, a new all-time closing high.
Quickly Making America Great Again after the “experts'” wild overreaction to COVID-19.
You’re welcome. Again.
The President smiles at the 130,000+ American deaths, tens of thousands of which could have been saved but for his wild underreaction. The President smiles because his supporters have excused his inexcusable conduct yet again.
Also Sprach Zoolander!
I suppose that you voted for Hilderbeast, the most lying, thieving corrupt candidate in modern history, and now you support a corrupt, dementia patent?
Your credibility is so below zero that your opinions and comments are beyond meaningless.
Hillary Clinton would’ve done a far better job tackling the Coronavirus pandemic than Donald Trump has done. Hell, the pair of shoes I’m wearing right now could’ve done a better job than him. 130,000 dead and rising and he still can’t even get his policy on masks straight. He’s still professing to know better than the CDC and micromanaging their guidelines to reopen schools so they’re tailored to his personal preferences like he’s some kind of virus expert. It’s unbelievable.
I’m all for masks. If I were in a tight situation with people I would wear a mask, absolutely. – U.S. President Trump, July 1, 2020
Which part of that didn’t you understand?
Meanwhile he’s holding campaign rallies where masks aren’t mandatory with no social distancing. And Coronavirus spikes are now being traced to people who attended these events. Donald Trump needs to fully accept that the Coronavirus is not a hoax and stop sending mixed messages. People’s lives are at risk and our senior citizens are suffering the most.
First 2018, Then 2020,
I didn’t see you complain about the violent protestors not wearing masks. How convenient for you, idiot
Studies have already proven that NO Coronavirus spikes were traced back to the George Floyd protests because the overwhelming majority of participants wore facial coverings. The protests were also mostly peaceful, despite Fox News’ focus on the few bad actors who strayed from the movement’s nonviolent message.
The stupidly that it takes to support Hilderbeast is staggering. Please do NOT breed, idiots like you have already done too much damage to this country.
No, that’s not true. Again, you’ve lied. It’s a habit.
My comment was for the ex-lawyer…duh.
Overreaction? Deaths are now beginning to surge in three hot spot states. Fatalities were always a lagging indicator and now they’re rearing their ugly head. This is not a hoax. President Trump cannot wish this problem away.
We are not creating NEW jobs. Companies are calling back furloughed and laid off workers. The vast majority of which are in hospitality and leisure (bars, restaurants and clubs) that are typically low wage jobs. Consequently, it is these very jobs that are causing massive spikes in new covid-19 cases across the nation. Many places have and will close these types of establishments.
Every week for about a couple of months the US is loosing nearly 1.5 million jobs a week in new jobless claims. Several states are so overwhelmed some people are still waiting for their money whiles others see interruptions to their benefits.
ok…but the headline reads:
“as unemployment claims came in better than expected”
Would you prefer:
“as unemployment claims came in worse than expected?”
so your statement might read:
“US is loosing nearly 2 million jobs a week in new jobless claims?”
I know, Trump’s a pig and you dislike him greatly, but….
Based on your last butchery of a statement above, facts are has important to you as they are for trump and the GOP, not at all or as trump would say, it’s a Hoak.