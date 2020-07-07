Apple Silicon Macs could drop support for non-Apple GPUs

New Apple support documentation seems to suggest that the company’s shift to Macs powered by Apple Silicon will drop support for non-Apple GPUs.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
In a WWDC 2020 developer session focused on porting Metal apps to the new architecture, Apple made it clear that its Apple Silicon Macs will sport custom Apple GPUs. “Apple Silicon Mac contains an Apple-designed GPU, whereas Intel-based Macs contain GPUs from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA,” said Gokhan Avkarogullari, Apple’s director of GPU software.
While Apple hasn’t exactly detailed what that compatibility means, it seems to suggest that an ARM-based version of macOS could also drop support for Intel, NVIDIA and AMD graphics chips. It is similarly unclear what that means for eGPU support, although that may be more dependent on Thunderbolt 3 and driver compatibility.
Apple has been working on GPU hardware and software for years. The iPhone 8 and iPhone X devices in 2017 were the first to sport Apple-designed graphics solutions.
MacDailyNews Take: Climb onboard the Apple express train as early as you can, developers! Metal, Metal, Meta!
Apple’s “Porting Your macOS Apps to Apple Silicon” states: Don’t assume a discrete GPU means better performance. The integrated GPU in Apple processors is optimized for high performance graphics tasks.
3 Comments
Apple dropping AMD and Nvidia GPUs from high end Macs (top end MacBook Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro) for the foreseeable furture would be truly asinine. For mid to low end Macs an Apple designed GPU could easily suffice (think Mac mini, iMac, MacBook, MacBook Air).
Apple’s home grown GPU is equivalent to, and in some cases better than, the Intel equivalent, but Apple’s home grown GPU is not in the ball park of the high end AMD and Nvidia GPUs. Not even close.
If Apple put as much focus on a GPU as they do on the A-series chips, could Apple have a then AMD or Nvidia high end GPU equivalent in a few years (3-5)? Yes, but it would be a truly huge effort. Remember that AMD and Nvidia routine increase the speed of their GPUs 25 – 50 percent each year and add more functionality as ray tracing.
At some point Apple hardware would only be able to run Apple apps, given that developers tend to not want to do all that coding for what amounts to a novelty platform. CPUs I can understand, but GPUs? This would be insanity, and it would instantly eliminate a lot fo pro software that people use their Macs for until further notice. Perhaps there is a roadmap, but in the context of this piece, games are one thing, everything else, given that we live in the era of GPU assisted apps? It was ‘stay’ foolish, not become a certifiable fool. I loathe Windows, and Linux is not a pro-level OS for most – this would definitely drive me to Wintel, and I hate that, I really do. There are literally dozens of solid alternatives to Apple’s pro apps on other OSes. They just can’t possibly be this dumb/arrogant. I am not using an iPad (or any tablet) for my work, and that’s final. It simply isn’t a possibility or an option. I’m beginning to feel that anyone over the age of 15 in Apple’s user base had better simply get used to the middle finger.
