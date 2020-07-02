Apple launches Apple Card website for managing accounts online

Apple today launched a new website for Apple Card users to manage their accounts online. Previously, all interactions for the Apple Card were limited to Apple’s Wallet app on the iPhone.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

This now means you can view your statements and pay your Apple Card bill online, for the first time. Before today, the only way to pay off your balance if you lost your iPhone was to call Goldman Sach’s telephone support.

Apple Card customers can view their current card balance and see how much credit they have available, as well as pay off their bill.

The web experience also lets users set up scheduled payment plans, view their past monthly statements and offers links to contact support for help queries.

Even if you haven’t lost access to the Wallet app on a device, many credit card customers are comfortable using a website to do the same tasks so it’s nice that this route is now available for Apple Card users too.