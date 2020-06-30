Apple to stream Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld on Twitter today for free

Apple TV+ will be holding a Dickinson Watch Party on Twitter today.

“Dickinson” is a half-hour comedy series that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for our millennial generation.

We’re streaming the first episode of Dickinson Season 1 right here on Twitter with Hailee Steinfeld. Join us tonight at 6pm PT for the #DickinsonAtHome watch party, followed by a surprise performance. For Your Consideration.

We’re streaming the first episode of Dickinson Season 1 right here on Twitter with Hailee Steinfeld. Join us tonight at 6pm PT for the #DickinsonAtHome watch party, followed by a surprise performance. For Your Consideration.https://t.co/0j0yAxcfmN — Dickinson (@Dickinson) June 29, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: More promotions like this can only help Apple TV+ to grow even faster!