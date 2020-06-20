Apple CEO Tim Cook talks President Trump, U.S. Supremes Court’s LGBTQ decision, and more in new interview

Apple CEO Tim Cook has participated in an interview with John Dickerson for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast Sunday, June 21st.
Apple’s top executive Tim Cook, who six years ago became the first Fortune 500 CEO to come out as gay, is “incredibly grateful” for the Supreme Court decision this week making it illegal for companies to discriminate based on someone’s sexual orientation.
“I was incredibly grateful for their opinion,” Cook told the 60 Minutes correspondent. “And I applaud the justices who stood up and did that. You know, to me, America is on a journey toward equality. And that is one more brick in the wall, and a very important one.”
Does the Apple CEO also bring up civil rights issues with the president? “Of course I do,” Cook told Dickerson… Cook spoke with Dickerson just days before the company’s highly-anticipated annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off this coming Monday, when the company will reveal details about new technology and software. Cook shares thoughts about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, how the iPhone has transformed most aspects of life, and the death of George Floyd, which was captured by cellphone video.
Cook pointed out that some of the most dramatic societal changes of recent times have come because someone captured video on a cellphone. He also said he’s proud that Apple has helped put a camera in everyone’s pocket.
MacDailyNews Take: Drumming up even more interest for WWDC’s keynote on Monday!
10 Comments
I look forward to watching this tomorrow. Sunday Morning is my favorite show of the week, although I would prefer a longer “Moment of Nature.”
Thank you.
Stick to supply chains…
I believe that the Right-wingers on the USSC voted not for egalitarian reasons, that is, not exactly in support of LGBTQs, but in some legalistic, textualist reason which is a super conservative approach to how law is applied. “Gorsuch acknowledged that members of Congress in 1964 were not intending to protect LGBTQ individuals, but what mattered, he said, is the law they wrote.’Only the written word is the law, and all persons are entitled to its benefit.’
If so, Cook should not revel in that textualist reasoning because those same Right-wingers could use the same reasoning to uphold some anti-egalitarian case that could lock in minority discrimination rather than ridding them.
What a dumbass statement.
Most don’t care about sexual preferences unless it interferes with another persons rights.
I’m sure you agreed with Obama’s ridiculous bathroom rules.
But how can my comment be stupid and contemptible when it’s actually thoughtfully and emotionally intelligent?
So the decision was not some enlightened, “woke” decision at all; Its good outcome just happened to coincide with conservative/Libertarian values which are generally destructive when it comes to humanism and justice.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/courts_law/neil-gorsuch-gay-transgender-rights-supreme-court/2020/06/16/112f903c-afe3-11ea-8f56-63f38c990077_story.html
I am now writing on my brand new iMac using that excellent white USB keyboard with raised keys. Writing on an iPad in the interim was murder.
“You know, to me, America is on a journey toward equality. ”
Depends on how Tim Cook defines equality. If by equality, he means equal outcome, I disagree with that. That’s not possible or realistic. If he means equal opportunity and justice for all under the law, then I support that wholeheartedly.