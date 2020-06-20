Apple CEO Tim Cook talks President Trump, U.S. Supremes Court’s LGBTQ decision, and more in new interview

Apple CEO Tim Cook has participated in an interview with John Dickerson for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast Sunday, June 21st.

CBS News:

Apple’s top executive Tim Cook, who six years ago became the first Fortune 500 CEO to come out as gay, is “incredibly grateful” for the Supreme Court decision this week making it illegal for companies to discriminate based on someone’s sexual orientation.

“I was incredibly grateful for their opinion,” Cook told the 60 Minutes correspondent. “And I applaud the justices who stood up and did that. You know, to me, America is on a journey toward equality. And that is one more brick in the wall, and a very important one.”

Does the Apple CEO also bring up civil rights issues with the president? “Of course I do,” Cook told Dickerson… Cook spoke with Dickerson just days before the company’s highly-anticipated annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off this coming Monday, when the company will reveal details about new technology and software. Cook shares thoughts about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, how the iPhone has transformed most aspects of life, and the death of George Floyd, which was captured by cellphone video.

Cook pointed out that some of the most dramatic societal changes of recent times have come because someone captured video on a cellphone. He also said he’s proud that Apple has helped put a camera in everyone’s pocket.