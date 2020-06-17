While MacStories’ Ryan Christoffel thinks Apple is largely on the right track with its efforts to produce original Apple TV+ content, and the company is also well-positioned to take a cut of many popular streaming services’ revenue via In-App Purchases, Christoffel nonetheless thinks it’s clear that the company’s attempts to offer a great TV experience are failing. Apple TV Channels is great in theory, but lacking in practice.

Ryan Christoffel for MacStories:

Channels were (and are) at the center of Apple’s aims to offer a great TV experience. In theory they would enable:

• Using a single app for all your TV viewing needs

• A unified queue to track everything you’re watching

• Downloading content for offline access

• Built-in support for Family Sharing

• Quick playback with a reliable video player

• Support for key features like Picture in Picture

• Easy sign up and cancellation of subscriptions

• Availability across all your devices

Sounds pretty nice, doesn’t it? Apple’s dream for channels is very nice. It fixes the issues I’ve continually encountered with our stream-first TV world. It’s a very Apple approach: taking something that is overly complicated for users and making the experience much better than before. While the TV app itself needs rethinking to make it more intuitive, I believe Apple was nonetheless on the right path with its vision for channels.

But here’s the sad truth: that channels dream is quickly losing any chance of becoming reality. Since introducing channels 15 months ago, Apple hasn’t signed a single noteworthy new partner…

HBO Max, is representative of how dire channels’ current state is. HBO was a channel initially, but it isn’t any longer. Now that HBO has become HBO Max, there’s no longer a channel option. So not only has Apple’s channels initiative not signed any key new partners in the last 15 months, it has actually lost its biggest partner during that time.