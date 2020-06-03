New Apple Card users get $50 bonus by spending $50+ at Walgreens this month

Apple and longtime Apple Pay partner Walgreens are offering a $50 signup bonus for new Apple Card users through the end of June.

Starting June 1, get $50 in Daily Cash when you get a new Apple Card and spend $50+ at Walgreens in your first 30 days of opening an account.

With Apple Card, you get unlimited 3% back at Walgreens when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay.

And now through 7/31, you’ll also get 3% back with your titanium card at the drive-thru which is very helpful for COVID-19 social distancing.

MacDailyNews Take: More info and how to apply here.