Little-known data show signs of a tech rebound from COVID-19 shutdown

“Buried in a set of little-known data are early signs that the hardware side of the tech sector may be showing a rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic-driven plunge,” Tim Culpan writes for Bloomberg Opinion:

A decades-old regulation requires companies [in Taiwan] to report sales every month. This information isn’t useful only to investors in locally traded stocks. What’s listed is a broad range of companies that make chips, components, half-assembled modules and final products used in almost every electronics device in the world. The numbers can also provide a snapshot of output in China, where most Taiwanese technology manufacturers have the bulk of production…

A look at April sales data from Taiwan enabled me to crunch numbers. What we find is a bounce in revenue that gives some hope for the global sector.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Foxconn’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. are the most famous names in this data set, because they’re the biggest in their category and have a VIP client list that includes Apple…

Computers and peripherals, which include major PC and server makers Quanta and Compal Electronics Inc., showed the largest rebound, from an 11.9% drop in the January to March period to a 7.9% rise in April… Chips, headlined by TSMC, remained incredibly strong.