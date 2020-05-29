LG ramps up LCD panel production on surging Apple iPad demand

LG Display is enjoying a surge in demand for LCD panels for Apple’s iPad. The Cupertino Colossus has asked LG Display to quickly ramp up LCD panel supplies for iPad. LG Display is expected to begin supplying them as early as June by operating the production lines at full throttle.

Kim Eun-jin for BusinessKorea:

Earlier, Apple cut orders for the second quarter in anticipation of a significant contraction in the general consumer (B2C) market due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, it started to place additional orders as demand for the iPad surged in Asia due to the spread of remote education and telecommuting in Asia… However, Apple’s request was unusual considering the time required to secure raw materials and manufacture products. Normally, orders must be made at least three months in advance. “Since BOE of China and Sharp of Japan are also major suppliers of panels for the Apple iPad, LG Display needs to respond quickly to Apple’s request not to lose the order to its rivals,” an industry insider said.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like iPads are flying off the shelves once again!