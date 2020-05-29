‘Defending Jacob’ looks like the most popular Apple TV+ series

A gripping, character-driven thriller based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, Defending Jacob stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey. The limited drama series unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

Stephen Silver for ApleInsider:

Apple doesn’t release ratings data, but third party data says the limited series “Defending Jacob” is the closest thing the service has to a breakout hit.

The research firm Parrot Analytics measures demand for TV shows. It ranks shows by a variety of factors… Parrot Analytics, as of May 28, rates Defending Jacob as having 29.1 times the audience demand of the average TV series in the U.S. The show ranks in the 93.4th percentile among drama series in the U.S.

The company also found that demand over the previous 30 days for the show had increased 141.7 percent.

In the May 12 to May 18 period, Parrot showed the demand distribution of Apple TV+ shows. The highest score went to Defending Jacob, then at 27.6 percent, which was nearly triple the second-highest-rated show, See, which debuted at the service’s launch last year.