Apple set to break out in coronavirus market rally as Dow futures jump on vaccine hopes

Dow Jones futures jumped Tuesday morning, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, amid continued COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine hopes. The coronavirus stock market rally powered ahead last week, with the Nasdaq and Apple shares nearing all-time highs.

Ed Carson for Investor’s Business Daily:

Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Tesla, and Advanced Micro Devices are all near buy points.

All five stocks are rising solidly in the premarket, with AAPL stock and GOOGL stock signaling moves above their buy points.

Dow Jones futures rose 2.1% vs. fair value. S&P 500 futures climbed 1.9% and Nasdaq 100 futures popped 1.55%.

A big question is whether states reopening economies will push up coronavirus cases. So far that hasn’t happened, though there would be lag. Most of the reopening moves are incremental, while mask wearing and other social-distancing efforts, along with spring-summer weather may help suppress transmission rates.

If new cases, hospitalizations and deaths trend lower, states will be able to further reopen, providing a bigger lift to the economy and coronavirus stock market rally… The silver bullet for the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recovery is a vaccine. There are hopeful signs for some vaccine candidates, with buzz that some may be ready later this year.