Apple set to break out in coronavirus market rally as Dow futures jump on vaccine hopes

Dow Jones futures jumped Tuesday morning, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, amid continued COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine hopes. The coronavirus stock market rally powered ahead last week, with the Nasdaq and Apple shares nearing all-time highs.
Ed Carson for Investor’s Business Daily:
Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Tesla, and Advanced Micro Devices are all near buy points.
All five stocks are rising solidly in the premarket, with AAPL stock and GOOGL stock signaling moves above their buy points.
Dow Jones futures rose 2.1% vs. fair value. S&P 500 futures climbed 1.9% and Nasdaq 100 futures popped 1.55%.
A big question is whether states reopening economies will push up coronavirus cases. So far that hasn’t happened, though there would be lag. Most of the reopening moves are incremental, while mask wearing and other social-distancing efforts, along with spring-summer weather may help suppress transmission rates.
If new cases, hospitalizations and deaths trend lower, states will be able to further reopen, providing a bigger lift to the economy and coronavirus stock market rally… The silver bullet for the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recovery is a vaccine. There are hopeful signs for some vaccine candidates, with buzz that some may be ready later this year.
MacDailyNews Take: Currently in pre-market trading, shares of Apple are up $5.11 (1.60%) to 324.00. Apple’s all-time high is $327.85 set on January 29, 2020.
“A big question is whether states reopening economies will push up coronavirus cases. So far that hasn’t happened, though there would be lag.”
More people out and about will certainly add more car accidents, shootings, and other crimes, etc. just like before, and yes, more people will contract the virus a reality we deal with yearly from the common cold and the flu.
The fatality rate in Pennsylvania is a GLARING example — 70% of deaths from C19 are in nursing homes where families pay ridiculous money ($200 a day and up) which should be the safest place for loved ones.
BOTTOM LINE: The best care facilities have major problems and they CANNOT control the virus, so how can politicians control the streets, trails and churches?
ANSWER: IMPOSSIBLE.
Overdue and time to MARCH ON…