unc0ver 5.0 jailbreak for iOS 13.5 released

The unc0ver 5.0 jailbreak for iOS 13.5 has been released for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

unc0ver is a jail​break, which means that you can have the freedom to do whatever you would like to do to your iOS device. Allowing you to change what you want and operate within your purview, unc0ver unlocks the true power of iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices.



Via the unc0ver website:

Unc0ver has been extensively tested to ensure it’s a seamless experience on all devices. Unc0ver works on all devices on iOS versions between 11.0 and 13.5. Below you can find a list of all devices that have been specifically tested. No Extra Security Vulnerabilities

unc0ver preserves security layers designed to protect your personal information and your iOS device by adjusting them as necessary instead of removing them. With this security adjusted on your iOS device, you can run your favorite jail​break apps and tweaks while still being protected from attackers. Stability & Battery Life

unc0ver is tirelessly developed and rigorously tested with software stability and battery life in mind. If youâ€™re experiencing issues with stability or battery life, we recommend searching your device for faulty tweaks. Reconciliation of Services

Services such as iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Pay, Visual Voicemail, Weather, and Stocks, have been reconciled and still work on the device. Future Software Updates

The ability to apply future updates is retained. Modifications to iOS kernel are done in memory. This results in the jailbroken iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch staying operable when a future Apple-supplied iOS update is installed. iOS Updates

unc0ver Team strongly cautions against installing any iOS software update that breaks unc0ver as you can’t re-jail​break on versions of iOS that are not supported by unc0ver at that time. Jail​break Legality

It is also important to note that iOS jail​breaking is exempt and legal under DMCA. Any installed jail​break software can be uninstalled by re-jail​breaking with the restore rootfs option to take Apple’s service for an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch that was previously jailbroken.

MacDailyNews Note: More info via the unc0ver website here.