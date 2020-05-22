Jailbreak for all iOS 13.5 devices said to be close to release

An upcoming version of a jailbreak for “every signed iOS version on every device” has been announced by the team behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool for iOS. It uses a zero-day kernel vulnerability by iOS hacker Pwn20wnd.

Jailbreaking is the privilege escalation of an Apple device for the purpose of removing software restrictions imposed by Apple on iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and watchOS operating systems. Jailbreaking permits root access in Apple’s mobile operating system, allowing the installation of software that is unavailable through the official Apple App Store.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

If the claims are true, that would mean Apple’s latest flagship devices like the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and 2020 iPad Pro can be jailbroken, even if they’re running iOS 13.5, which was released only yesterday. This would be a significant development in the jailbreaking community, second only to last year’s surprise announcement of “checkm8,” an exploit found on nearly every chip made by Apple, which paved the way for a permanent, non-patchable jailbreak on hundreds of millions of affected iOS devices. The unc0ver team didn’t say when the updated tool would be released, but final stability tests are currently being performed, according to their website.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy jailbreaking, soon, jailbreakers!