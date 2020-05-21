Apple TV+ releases official trailer for ‘Dear…’ biography series

Apple has released the official trailer for the Apple TV+ Dear… biography series.

“Dear…” joins Apple TV+’s slate of series hailing from award-winning storytellers, including the Critics’ Choice Award-winning and Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated series “The Morning Show”; critically acclaimed series “Little America” and “Dickinson”; along with Cinema for Peace Award winner “The Elephant Queen”; as well as upcoming documentary series “Visible: Out on Television” and “Home”; and documentaries “Beastie Boys Story” and “Dads.”

One person’s story can change the world. From Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, Dear… profiles game-changing icons and the people whose lives they’ve inspired. All episodes are available to watch now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.. All ten episodes will debut June 5, exclusively on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_Dear Inspired by Apple’s groundbreaking “Dear Apple” ad for the Apple Watch, Dear… is an inventive approach to biographies of the influential people who are shaping culture and society today using letters that fans have written to them. Dear… focuses on key moments from subjects’ lives and their work that has profoundly impacted not only the individuals who have written letters, but the world at large.

MacDailyNews Take: Out of those ten episodes, surely everyone can find at least one celebrity of interest — who doesn’t like Big Bird?! — so we expect the Apple TV+ Dear… series to be a nice addition for the service.