Apple TV+ announces short-form sports docuseries ‘Greatness Code’

On the heels of debuting multiple critically acclaimed unscripted programming, including the hit documentary “Beastie Boys Story” and broadly praised docuseries “Home” and “Visible,” Apple has announced “Greatness Code,” a short-form documentary series co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports, and directed by Gotham Chopra. “Greatness Code” will join Apple’s slate of award-winning programming, and debut globally July 10 exclusively on Apple TV+.

“Greatness Code” is a landmark short-form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career. Internationally revered athletes featured in season one include:

• Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist LeBron James

• Six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady

• Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan

• Record-holding Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White

• World’s fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

• Five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky

• 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

“Greatness Code” is a co-production between powerhouse sports content platforms Religion of Sports, which is co-founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady and NFL Hall of Fame legend Michael Strahan, and Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The series is directed by Gotham Chopra, who also executive produces through Religion of Sports, and executive produced by Maverick Carter via Uninterrupted. Ameeth Sankaran also serves as executive producer through Religion of Sports, and Devin Johnson executive produces via Uninterrupted.

“Greatness Code” will stream alongside a growing slate of acclaimed unscripted Apple Originals including the soon-to-premiere “Dear…”; “Beastie Boys Story,” which has been hailed as a “moving and generous elegy” by the New York Times; “Visible: Out On Television,” noted as “perhaps the greatest TV accomplishment of 2020 thus far…” by The Hollywood Reporter; and soon-to-premiere documentaries “Dads,” from director Bryce Dallas Howard, and official 2020 Sundance Selection and SXSW 2020 Louis Black “Lone Star” Award recipient “Boys State.”

MacDailyNews Take: This will be perfect for those wishing for more of “The Last Dance” now that it’s over.