Apple’s iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5, watchOS 6.2.5, and tvOS 13.4.5 releases are imminent

Apple has seeded to developers GM versions of iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5, tvOS 13.4.5, and watchOS 6.2.5 for testing which means public release of the family of operating systems is fast approaching.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

At the time of publication, the “Gold Master” versions of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS have been provided, while a variant for macOS has yet to arrive. The issuance of GM builds are a strong indication that Apple will be making the final releases of the updates in the very near future.

The iOS and iPadOS betas had a few new features, specifically relating to COVID-19. One was the first software hooks required for the Exposure Notification API to function in contact tracing apps, one that Apple issued sample code for to developers on the subject on May 4.

Another related change was Face ID’s handling of face masks, which hinder facial recognition by covering the bottom half of the user’s face. When a face mask is detected, Face ID will automatically skip the process of retrying and waiting for a timeout, in favor of prompting for a passcode entry in a smaller timeframe.