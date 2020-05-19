Apple buys older TV series and movies to bolster Apple TV+ library

Apple is buying older movies and shows for their nascent Apple TV+ streaming service, aiming to build up a library of compelling content to complement Apple Original productions.

The company’s video-programming executives have taken pitches from Hollywood studios about licensing older content and, Bloomberg News reports, have already acquired some TV series and movies to bolster the Apple TV+ library.

Lucas Shaw and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The move represents a subtle strategy shift for Apple TV+, which launched in November with a lineup of original programs. The company plans to keep TV+ focused on original shows, and hasn’t yet acquired any huge franchises or blockbusters for its back catalog, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private… Until recently, Apple has steered clear of buying rights to old shows… Instead of acquiring or building its own library, Apple tried to rely on media partners. The company’s latest TV app, launched last year, has built-in subscription capabilities for services like Starz, Showtime and HBO. But this approach has yielded mixed results. Though about 10 million people had signed up for TV+ by February, only about half that number actively used the service, according to the people familiar with the matter.

MacDailyNews Take: Just buy Disney, spin off the theme parks, and be done with it, Apple. 😉