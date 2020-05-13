Apple’s premium AirPods Studio headphones to feature head and neck detection

More exclusive details about the “AirPods Studio” have come to light, including specifications and settings including head and neck detection, 9to5Mac reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

One of the key features of regular AirPods is ear detection, which automatically pauses the song when you take the earphones off. We’ve learned that AirPods Studio will have a similar feature, but it will work in a different way. Instead of ear detection, Apple is working to include sensors that can detect whether the headphones are on your head or neck.

Based on this, we assume that AirPods Studio will play or pause content when they detect being placed on your head. Neck detection can be used to keep the headset turned on while the music is paused, just like when you take just one of the AirPods out of the ear.

Another new sensor will be able to detect left and right ears to automatically route the audio channels. That means there’s likely no right or wrong side to use AirPods Studio, whereas current headphones have fixed left and right channels.