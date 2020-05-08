Amazon offers $100 off deal on Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon has resumed its best Apple Watch deal, dropping the Series 5 Watches with Cellular to $399 after a $100 price cut. Multiple Apple Watch models are on sale and in stock.

Apple Watch Series 5, debuted an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day, while international emergency calling allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby. Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium.

Apple Watch Series 5 features an innovative new display that allows the time and important information to remain visible at all times. Each watch face has been carefully optimized for the new display and to preserve battery life, the screen intelligently dims when a user’s wrist is down and returns to full brightness with a raise or a tap. Several advanced technologies work together to deliver this new feature, including the industry’s only low-temperature polysilicon and oxide display (LTPO), ultra-low power display driver, efficient power management integrated circuit and new ambient light sensor. This combination of hardware innovation and incredible software design allows Apple Watch Series 5 to offer all-day 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 5 current deals:

• Apple Watch 5 Cellular (40mm, Space Gray Aluminum, Black Sport Band): $399 ($100 off)

• Apple Watch 5 Cellular (40mm, Silver Aluminum, White Sport Band): $399 ($100 off)

• Apple Watch 5 Cellular (40mm, Gold Aluminum, Pink Sand Sport Band): $399 ($100 off)

See all of Amazon’s Apple Watch deals here.

