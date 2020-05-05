Apple granted a U.S. patent for an ‘Apple Glove’

Apple is working on tech that would allow Macs and iPads to be controlled by an “Apple Glove.” The company has been granted a patent (number 10,642,356) for a “wearable interactive user interface” that involves an “Apple Glove.”

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

In computing systems, a user input device may be employed to receive input from a user. Apple says that any traditional user input devices, such as keyboards, have a fixed or static layout, which limits the adaptability of the device. Additionally, traditional input devices may be rigid and substantially detached from a user, thereby limiting the functionality of the input device… Apple has filed two other patents related to an Apple glove. The other two are numbers 20190065024 and 2020026352.

MacDailyNews Take: Such a wearable device would be perfect for virtual reality and augmented reality applications.