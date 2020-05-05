Apple granted a U.S. patent for an ‘Apple Glove’

1 Comment

Apple is working on tech that would allow Macs and iPads to be controlled by an “Apple Glove.” The company has been granted a patent (number 10,642,356) for a “wearable interactive user interface” that involves an “Apple Glove.”

Apple granted a U.S. patent for an 'Apple Glove'
Apple patent application illustration depicts an ‘Apple Glove’

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

In computing systems, a user input device may be employed to receive input from a user. Apple says that any traditional user input devices, such as keyboards, have a fixed or static layout, which limits the adaptability of the device. Additionally, traditional input devices may be rigid and substantially detached from a user, thereby limiting the functionality of the input device…

Apple has filed two other patents related to an Apple glove. The other two are numbers 20190065024 and 2020026352.

MacDailyNews Take: Such a wearable device would be perfect for virtual reality and augmented reality applications.

1 Comment

  1. Anyone that is old enough to remember the Power Glove, raise your hand. 😂 Seriously: who the heck does Apple have in their labs these days? Whose genius idea was this?

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,