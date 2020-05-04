Apple to reopen Apple Store in Vienna, Austria on May 5

Apple is set to reopen their lone Apple Store in Austria, Apple Kärntner Straße, in Vienna on May 5th.

The store will operate on limited hours, and like Apple’s other reopened store in South Korea, the focus will likely be on repairs and purchase pickups rather than standard shopping and browsing.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

All of Apple’s stores outside of Greater China have been closed since March 14 due to the ongoing health crisis. Apple on April 16 reopened its sole store in South Korea, located in Seoul’s Gangnam district. During last Thursday’s earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple planned to reopen stores in Austria and Australia within one to two weeks, so we can expect to see Australian Apple Stores reopening next.

MacDailyNews Note: Last week, in an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang, Tim Cook said that the company plans to reopen retail stores in Austria and Australia beginning “in the next one to two weeks.” Apple has more than 20 retail stores in Australia. Cook also said that he believes that “just a few, not a large number” of stores in the U.S. will reopen in the first half of May.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]