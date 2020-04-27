WarnerMedia inks deal with Apple to distribute HBO Max

WarnerMedia has inked a deal with Apple to distribute HBO Max, its forthcoming streaming service, set to launch on May 27th, via the Apple TV app on Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD.

Dade Hayes for Deadline:

Under the deal, HBO Max will be available on Apple devices and integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV.

At launch, customers will be able to access HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Customers with second and third generation Apple TV models can stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV via AirPlay. Existing HBO Now customers who are billed through the App Store and HBO subscribers through Apple TV channels will be able to get HBO Max for free. New customers of Max will be able to subscribe directly in the app using in-app purchase.

On the Apple TV app, which was revamped a year ago, subscribers will be able to find programming through the Watch Now section and a dedicated HBO Max room and search with Siri voice technology.