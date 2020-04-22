Wired reviews Apple iPhone SE (2020): A tiny slab of good news

The reviews are starting to come in. One week ago, Apple announced the second-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone.

The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, to handle the most demanding tasks. iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance.

iPhone SE comes in your choice of black, white and (PRODUCT)RED, starting at just US$399.

Now, Wired has reviewed Apple’s newest iPhone.

Lauren Goode for Wired:

If Apple’s new iPhone SE proves anything, it’s that you can get an excellent mid-range iPhone, one with the processing power of a top-of-the-line smartphone, for $400. I’ve been using the new iPhone SE since last Friday, instead of the iPhone 11 that I own… It looks like an iPhone, but an iPhone from the distant past, from The Before Times. It has an LCD screen. Apple calls this a “Retina HD” display. It’s quite nice — the same display on the iPhone 11, with the same color accuracy, tone-shifting features, and haptic feedback — it’s just not as nice as the OLED display you’ll find on the more expensive iPhones. There’s a wide bezel at the top, and a thick chin on the bottom. Nestled in that chin is a home button. Remember this tactile relic? …If you happen to need a new iPhone, and think spending $1,000 on one is ludicrous, well, the iPhone SE might be a tiny slab of good news for you right now.

MacDailyNews Take: A pretty good review for the new iPhone SE, although Goode characterizes the SE’s battery life as “middling,” and says that versus the iPhone 11, the display as not as brilliant and the camera isn’t as remarkable.

All of these points make sense as this is Apple’s entry-level iPhone. If you want an OLED display, brilliant cameras, a TrueDepth Camera system, modern gesture-based UI, and longer battery life, Apple makes iPhones for you, too!

