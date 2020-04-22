Orders for Apple’s new 4.7-inch iPhone SE better than expected

Orders for Apple’s newly-launched 4.7-inch iPhone SE are better than expected, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. However, he still predicts that iPhone shipments in calendar second quarter (April-June) could decline 20% or 25% year-over-year because of reduced demand stemming from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Kuo argues that the strong reception for the iPhone SE suggests consumers are gravitating to lower-priced phones, which has implications for Apple’s business and the companies that supply it with parts.
“The most difficult challenge from COVID-19 for smartphone brands is the negative impact on consumer confidence or purchasing power after the pandemic outbreak, resulting in consumers preferring to choose lower price/spec models or to stop purchasing smartphones,” Kuo wrote.
Kuo argues investors in Apple and its supply chain should focus more on the effects COVID-19 is having on consumer demand, not Apple’s ability to launch new products.
MacDailyNews Take: There was considerable pent-up demand, so it’s not a shocker to see iPhone SE orders being strong. It is, after all, just the first week of pre-orders for the new iPhone which started on April 17th. The new iPhone SE will be available from Apple, Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers on Friday, April 24th.
2 Comments
iPhone SE sales are better than expected by which party? Apple, investors or analysts? That would make a huge difference. Considering the analyst downgrades, I’m guessing it’s Apple. We’ll only know what investors think after the earnings report. Is anyone actually buying smartphones (or any tech products) in large quantities during this pandemic? I wouldn’t think so, due to economic uncertainty.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see big-screen iMac sales up a ton. People who kept an old beat-up Mac for years now find they can’t run their company’s software, because their old Mac can only be upgraded to El Capitan or High Sierra and the latest apps are installed via enterprise distribution and require a recent macOS. Just a feeling, but maybe they’ll give us some insight into that in the report.