Apple today debuted the company’s new TV commercial for the second-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone just announced today that features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone.

The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, to handle the most demanding tasks. iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance.

iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design with an all-black front. The rear glass finish includes a centered Apple logo and is made using a seven-layer color process for precise hue and opacity, delivering rich depth of color with a color-matched aluminum band. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

iPhone SE comes in your choice of black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 17th, starting at just $399.

Here’s Apple’s new TV commercial for iPhone SE:

MacDailyNews Take: What do you think of Apple’s new TV commercial for iPhone SE?