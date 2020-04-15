Apple today debuted the company’s new TV commercial for the second-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone just announced today that features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone.
The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, to handle the most demanding tasks. iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance.
iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design with an all-black front. The rear glass finish includes a centered Apple logo and is made using a seven-layer color process for precise hue and opacity, delivering rich depth of color with a color-matched aluminum band. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.
iPhone SE comes in your choice of black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 17th, starting at just $399.
Here’s Apple’s new TV commercial for iPhone SE:
MacDailyNews Take: What do you think of Apple’s new TV commercial for iPhone SE?
Small screen big phone
I think it’ll be surprisingly popular, and many customers will appreciate the simplicity of having a Home button with Touch ID. It’s the only new iPhone with Touch ID instead of more complex Face ID that requires the “notch” and an unobstructed face. Also, when held horizontally, the classic design has space to left and right of screen (that I call “handles”); it’s easier to hold firmly without touch or blocking screen. “All screen” is cool but not all positive for usability. And the price is right; many customers will appreciate that more too.
My current iPhone is 5S. It no longer runs latest iOS, but Apple gives iOS 12 ongoing security updates. I’ll soon buy an iPhone SE, the ORIGINAL one with A9 and 12MP camera. I do most of my iOS stuff on iPad, so it’ll be small and perfect for my needs. AND cost me about 1/3 the price of even this new lower-cost iPhone SE.
The notch is there. It’s just much wider now 🙂
And there’s one at bottom of screen too! 😲
Elegance is gone. Seems clunky and mechanical as if done by a second unit director.
Apple will sell boat loads these new iPhones. It will become Apple’s most popular phone.
Just wish Apple would introduce a dual camera iPhone SE+. I am still using an iPhone 7+. Prefer the design of my iPhone over the newer X series.