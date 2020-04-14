Apple customers are most targeted for phishing

Check Point Research’s latest Brand Phishing Report for Q1 2020 shows that Apple was the most imitated brand for phishing, rising from 7th place in Q4 of 2019 to the top spot.

Check Point Research:

This was due in part to the anticipated launch of the new Apple Watch, with criminals exploiting the online buzz to launch several credential theft attempts. The total number of Brand Phishing detections remains stable compared to Q4 of 2019.

Furthermore, in Q1 Mobile Phishing was the second most common attack vector compared to Q4 of 2019 where it ranked in third place. This may be due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has caused people to rely more on their mobile phones for information and work. There are also similarities in the brands being used in web and mobile phishing vectors, such as Netflix and PayPal, which have risen in popularity due to an increase in the number of people working from home as a result of the Coronavirus.

Top Phishing brands per platform

During Q1 2020, similar brands were used in mobile and web phishing vectors, which included banking and streaming services such as Chase and Netflix. Web phishing was the most prominent vector at 59%, followed by mobile phishing as the second most common attack vector compared to Q4 of 2019, where it ranked third. This is due to people spending more time on their mobile phones during the Coronavirus pandemic, which cybercriminals are taking advantage of.

Email (18% of attacks)

1. Yahoo

2. Microsoft

3. Outlook

4. Amazon

Web (59% of attacks)

1. Apple

2. Netflix

3. PayPal

4. eBay

Mobile (23% of attacks)

1. Netflix

2. Apple

3. WhatsApp

4. Chase

Top brands industries

1. Technology

2. Banking

3. Media