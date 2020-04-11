Apple Maps to display COVID-19 testing locations

Apple Maps will soon help users find COVID-19 testing locations.

Apple has launched a website where healthcare providers, labs, or other businesses can easily submit information on testing locations for Apple Maps to display to its users.

Apple says they are currently working to verify and add as many testing locations as they can, as quickly as possible.

To submit COVID-19 testing locations for Apple Maps:

Download and open Apple’s template Fill in your testing location information Email your file to Apple via covid-data@apple.com.

Healthcare providers, labs, or other businesses should send their files to Apple using their business email address. Upon receipt, Apple’s team will review each file and may contact submitters at their provided email address. Apple will only use the contact information they receive to verify the provided testing location information.

There are other ways to share new testing locations: Providers can choose “Add a missing place” by tapping in the upper right corner of Maps or send an updated spreadsheet of testing locations to covid-data@apple.com.

More info: https://register.apple.com/covid-19/

MacDailyNews Note: More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here. Track the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) here.