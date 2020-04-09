Apple CEO to host virtual companywide meeting, answer staff questions

Apple is preparing to hold a company-wide virtual meeting for later this month to allow employees to ask questions of Apple CEO Tim Cook and the company’s executive team as the company deals with myriad issues due to the COVID-19</a pandemic.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company sent a note to employees advising them of the plan on Wednesday in the U.S., which Bloomberg News has reviewed.

It asked that questions be submitted by end of day on Saturday and also encouraged workers to share their experiences of working through the disruption to daily life that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about.

The specific date of the meeting has not yet been disclosed.