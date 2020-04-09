Apple CEO to host virtual companywide meeting, answer staff questions

Apple is preparing to hold a company-wide virtual meeting for later this month to allow employees to ask questions of Apple CEO Tim Cook and the company’s executive team as the company deals with myriad issues due to the COVID-19</a pandemic.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The company sent a note to employees advising them of the plan on Wednesday in the U.S., which Bloomberg News has reviewed.
It asked that questions be submitted by end of day on Saturday and also encouraged workers to share their experiences of working through the disruption to daily life that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about.
The specific date of the meeting has not yet been disclosed.
MacDailyNews Take: If you could attend Apple’s virtual meeting, what would you ask Apple CEO Tim Cook?
I would ask is it will take 5 years to update the current Mac Pro.
Why are you wasting $10 million of our money, not yours, to fuel the corrupt WHO?
Why have you made Apple so dependent on a socialist authoritarian bat-eating China?
Why are you so personally insecure as to feel compelled to virtue-signal about anything and everything, social justice warrior?
When are you finally leaving, so I can have a party to celebrate?
Why don’t you and your friends get together for a party if the virus isn’t really a threat unless you eat bats? My friends and I who are staying home and maintaining social distancing can serve as the control group. We can buy more Apple stock when yours goes on the market to pay your medical and funeral expenses.
Well said TxUser.
COVID-19 will probably eradicate a large part of the terminally unintelligent population.
Racist POS
Tim, some have noted, David Kostin of Goldman for one, that stock buybacks were the largest sector of stock purchases going back to 2012. While the purchases elevate the stock price, which benefit individual shareholders, it’s the institutions and individual holders of large share counts that truly gain benefit…including Apple executives. The latter just looks “curious,” no?
In addition, buybacks have been a veil, of sorts, to the market as they bolster individual stocks and the market as a whole, without equivalent revenue/sales growth.
In consideration of these two points, will you continue with buybacks and, if so, could you please explain why? Maybe you could add why these funds wouldn’t serve a better function devoted to R&D and, or acquisitions of companies and technologies that would actually have a material effect of raising Apple’s actual value?
Also, when do you expect the iOS “clumby-cursor” fix to be released? May I add, Siri’s overall performance and the B-level functionality of auto-correct and word-suggest…all are inexcusable. But, I digress.