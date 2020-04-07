How to assemble an Apple Face Shield

2 Comments

Apple’s design, engineering, operations and packaging teams have worked with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple will also produce 1 million face shields per week for medical workers, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Sunday via Twitter.

How to assemble an Apple Face Shield
(source: Apple Inc.)

Apple’s face shield design can be packed 100 to a box and can be assembled in two minutes. Here’s how:

How to assemble, clean, and reusue an Apple Face Shield via Apple Support here.

MacDailyNews Take: Thank you, Apple, for supporting our medical professionals in this time of crisis!

2 Comments

  1. I agree with MDN for their thanks.

    I do wish Apple could speed to market an iBreath personal respirator. I suspect such a device would just work.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , ,