How to assemble an Apple Face Shield

Apple’s design, engineering, operations and packaging teams have worked with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple will also produce 1 million face shields per week for medical workers, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Sunday via Twitter.

Apple’s face shield design can be packed 100 to a box and can be assembled in two minutes. Here’s how:

The new Apple Face Shield assembly instructional video: pic.twitter.com/JOlGc6D4Qu — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) April 7, 2020

How to assemble, clean, and reusue an Apple Face Shield via Apple Support here.

MacDailyNews Take: Thank you, Apple, for supporting our medical professionals in this time of crisis!